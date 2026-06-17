The Three Lions have twice gone close to winning silverware in the last five years.

Henderson was part of the squad that reached the European Championship final two years ago, before narrowly losing to Spain. Can they go one better this time around?

Henderson's International Journey

The Cumbrian-born 'keeper got his first call-up to the England senior squad in October 2019, after impressing with his performances for Sheffield United, on-loan from Manchester United.

Although the Blades were relegated at the end of 2020/21, Henderson's impressive performances ensured he was part of the England squad at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, having won his first cap against Ireland earlier that season.

Sadly, Henderson would be forced to withdraw from the squad with a hip injury after the first game against Croatia.

Although he was only called up to one international meet-up in 2022/23, good form at Palace throughout the following season saw him selected by Gareth Southgate for the Euros in Germany.

Although Southgate left after that tournament, Henderson has continued to be a regular in the squad over the last two years.