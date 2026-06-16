Sarr started all four games in Qatar four years ago as the Lions of Teranga reached the Round of 16, before they were beaten by Gareth Southgate's England.

After an impressive run at the African Cup of Nations at the turn of the year, the question is now whether Senegal can match their historic run of 2002 and reach the quarter-finals.

They will be able to call upon a player who has just won the UEFA Conference League Player of the Tournament and finished as the Eagles' top scorer in 2025/26.

Sarr's International Journey

Back in 2016, only weeks after making his Ligue 1 debut with Metz, Sarr was handed his senior international debut for Senegal, emerging as a late substitute in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over Namibia.

A first goal followed at the end of that season, the forward netting against Libya.

After playing a starring role for Rennes in 2017/18 and winning a nomination for Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year, Sarr was named in the Senegal squad for the World Cup.

In Russia, he started all three group matches, although they failed to make it to the knockout stage.