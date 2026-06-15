One of the favourites to go all the way in North America, the reigning European champions have an abundance of attacking quality.

This includes Pino who, fresh from his first season with Palace, will be hoping to make his World Cup debut at the Finals, having been an unused substitute for every game in Qatar four years ago.

Pino's International Journey

First representing Spain at under-16 level, he scored at every age category right up to the senior team.

His first senior cap came in high pressure circumstances, a UEFA Nations League semi-final against Italy.

Spain eventually got through with a 2-1 victory, and qualified for the final, where Pino also came off the bench in a defeat to France.

A first goal for La Roja arrived in his very first start – a 5-0 win over Iceland in March 2022, with the winger arriving at the back post to head home Jordi Alba’s cross. Later that same year, Pino would be part of the 2022 World Cup finals squad, where Spain reached the last 16, although as mentioned he remained on the bench.