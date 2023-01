61

Different opposition teams faced for Palace

22

Times Zaha has played against Southampton, his most regular opposition team (recording five goals and two assists in that time)

Nine

Sides Zaha has played against only once for Palace: Exeter, Grimsby, Yeovil, Colchester, Dover, Sheffield Wednesday, Scunthorpe, Shrewsbury and Crawley

19,279

The number of minutes Zaha has played alongside Joel Ward, his most regular teammate (James McArthur is second on 15,215; Julian Speroni third on 13,047)

19

The number of times Zaha has faced Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, his most regular opponent (second is ex-Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with 18, third is West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell on 17)