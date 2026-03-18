The special Palace for Life design has become a regular feature of Palace's first-ever continental campaign, and will be worn on the next step of the journey in Cyprus.

Ahead of another major European milestone for the Eagles, you now have to the chance to get your own replica version of the 25/26 Home Shirt, featuring the Palace for Life sponsor – an extremely limited edition, with just 220 shirts available.

Each shirt will even arrive in a bespoke box, complete with certificate of authenticity featuring a unique number.

A percentage of each shirt sale will be directly donated to the Palace for Life Foundation, with these special edition charity shirts priced at £95.

Due to local advertising regulations, Palace will wear the Eagle White version, with Palace For Life sponsor, against the Cypriot Cup holders, where the second leg will decide the tie after a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park last week.

Secure your shirt below.