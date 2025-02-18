Lucky students from Addington Valley Academy recently had the chance to meet their heroes at the Palace training ground.

Addington Valley Academy is a co-educational Special School with places for children and young people aged 2-19 who have autism and social communication, cognitive, sensory and social, emotional, and behavioural needs in the Croydon area.

From watching football training drills led by Oliver Glasner, to making jokes with Ebere Eze, their students enjoyed a fantastique day – watch the below wholesome video, featuring cameos from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Maxence Lacroix!