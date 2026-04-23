Worn by Crystal Palace F.C. Men’s team in their inaugural European campaign, this is your chance to win or bid on a piece of exclusive Palace history.

There are two opportunities for you to get involved in:

Auction

Squad-signed Palace for Life Men’s 25/26 Home Shirt (Size Large)

Enter the auction here, with the reserve price starting at £300.

Raffle

Palace For Life Men’s 25/26 Home Shirt (Size Medium and Extra Large shirts available to win).

Tickets are available for the raffle here.

When you buy a ticket, you’ll be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win the prize which will be selected at random. Tickets are available in the following bundles:

1 ticket = £6

Entries for the raffle will close at 12pm on Friday 8th May 2026 and all winners will be notified via email following that date.