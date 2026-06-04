Fill the school holidays with football, new skills and new friends at Palace for Life Soccer Schools this Summer, running from Monday 27th July to Friday 28th August at the Kent County Cricket Club, St James the Great School, and the Crystal Palace Academy.

You can book your child’s place by heading HERE, via our new booking system!

Valid until July 1st, all supporters can claim 20% off using the code ‘EARLY26’.

As always, Junior and Junior Gold Members can redeem their usual 20% discount using the code located in their Junior Members profile.