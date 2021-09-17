As you are aware, there has been a delay in the production of our 21/22 home kit which has meant we have been unable to dispatch pre-orders or stock the kit in store this season.

We will however begin to receive some stock from our partners PUMA in the coming weeks and are therefore aiming to dispatch kits to those supporters that have pre-ordered from mid-October, as well as stocking the kit in store and online after this date. Unfortunately this will not include the ladies fit shirts, baby kits or infant kits due to a further delay on these items. We will be contacting supporters who have pre-ordered one of these items in due course. We understand how frustrating this is, and apologise for the inconvenience.

The delay in production has been due to an increase in COVID-19 infection rates in Vietnam and subsequent regional lockdown, where our partners PUMA’s factory is located. Whilst the situation is regrettable, the safety of our partners’ staff is paramount.

We thank you for your patience.