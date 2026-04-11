If you are a Season Ticket Holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

Supporters are, as always, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

New shop in the Holmesdale

Our new matchday-only Club Shop will once again be open inside the Holmesdale Road Stand on Sunday.

Situated in the Holmesdale Road Stand Upper, the new Shop will stock a curated selection of CPFC products, including current and Retro kits; new clothing from our 2 for £30 range, European Collection and Art Of products; as well as accessories and more.

There’s something for everyone, with items suitable for all age ranges across a variety of price points, ensuring you have a wide range of memorabilia to take home from matchday: from a 2025/26 full kit of your choice, to a souvenir keyring.

The Shop will be open from 12:00 BST, and will close 15 minutes after full-time (expected to be around 16:15).

It can be found in the Holmesdale Road Stand Upper, as per the map below.