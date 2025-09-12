Travel disruption

Supporters planning to attend this Saturday’s match - and our subsequent home league match against Liverpool (27th September, 15:00) - should note that, due to planned engineering works, there will be no trains calling at Norwood Junction.

Additional services will instead be running to Thornton Heath and Selhurst stations.

Supporters should note that the closure of Norwood Junction may lead to increased crowds via all other available routes, including queues as a result of the additional demand.

We recognise the impact this disruption will have on your matchday experience, and would once again like to thank all supporters for your immense support.

Matchday changes

Following supporter feedback, Selhurst Park turnstiles will return to being open from two hours before kick-off on matchdays (13:00 BST on Saturday).

We advise supporters to check their route before travelling, and aim to arrive as early as possible, to enjoy the pre-match buzz surrounding Selhurst Park.

In addition, please remember that supporters can only bring a bag which is no larger than A4 into the stadium. There is a dedicated bag drop facility located in the main car park, at the information point.

This facility will be managed by the Crystal Palace staff, and following feedback from supporters, will be free of charge.

Can't make the match?

We want to make sure every seat at Selhurst Park is filled, in order to give Oliver Glasner's side the best backing possible.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here or in the video above.

Alternatively, learn how to share tickets with Friends & Family.

Before travelling to the stadium

Season Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Saturday's game, you will need to download your new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Sunderland), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below: