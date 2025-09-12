Mobile phone chargers are available at the Information Centre on a matchday, should you need to use them to access your ticket.
New half-time challenge
Stay in your seats at half-time for our new Eagle Eye Half-time Challenge – with more to be revealed on the day!
Inside Matters
Today’s fixture highlights the importance of mental health and suicide prevention as part of the Premier League’s Inside Matters campaign.
Whatever you’re going through, on matchday, you can speak to one of our Mental Health First Aiders, or a member of our Safeguarding department, by going to our Information Desk.
Alternatively, you can call Samaritans at any time, from any phone, for free, on 116 123. If you would prefer to write your thoughts down, you can instead email jo@samaritans.org. Please note this may take several of days to receive a response.
Supporters can alternatively call Croydon Council’s 24-hour mental health crisis line on 0800 731 2864 (option 1).
Readers can also reach out to Sporting Chance – the mental health charity for professional sportspeople – and Hub of Hope, the UK’s largest mental health support directory, which contains details of tens of thousands of mental health support services across the country.
Supporters can also consult the Premier League’s online hub, which equips fans with the skills and confidence to interrupt negative thought spirals, and start meaningful conversations and guide those who need it towards expert support.
Fanzone
Our Fanzone will be open from 12:00 BST ahead of the match, with entertainment, music, refreshments all ready to enrich your pre-match experience.
Our Information Centre will also be open, with staff on hand to advise and assist supporters with queries.
The Selhurst Park club shop is open from 09:00.
Food & Drink Offers
Don’t forget to arrive early to take advantage of our Early Bird offer: enjoy a discounted burger or pie, plus a beer, available up until 45 minutes before kick-off.
There will also be a 50% discount on hot food following the final whistle, with bars closing 10 minutes following the conclusion of the match.
Please note that Selhurst Park is a cashless stadium. Selhurst Park’s food and drink concourses are cashless – so bring your payment card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.
Selhurst audio system
Off the back of a successful trial of a temporary audio system at Selhurst Park, the club have now invested in a new permanent audio system.
Between now and Christmas, a phased approach will be undertaken to start bringing stands live with this new system.
We are pleased to confirm that the new system has been installed in the Main Stand, and will be operational from this fixture.
In the short-term, supporters in the other stands will initially hear the old audio system – but this will change in each stand as the installation process is ramped up.
Thank you for your patience as this installation progresses.