A subscription also offers incredible value for supporters, with three different package options: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or a Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is already included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages.

How to follow Fredrikstad v Crystal Palace

The best place to follow all the action live on matchday is the Official Crystal Palace App.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blogs and galleries featuring commentary and visuals from our team of reporters at the game – ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

You can also find all news and video related to the match in one place, including previews, interviews, stats – and that all-important team news.