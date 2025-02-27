Affecting journeys to and from Selhurst Park, Thornton Heath station will be closed from two hours before kick-off, and for two hours after the conclusion of the match.

Selhurst and Norwood Junction stations are expected to be open as normal.

As always, those travelling to the game should check their route before setting out, and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Supporters in the Whitehorse Lane stand should also be aware that exit E7 will be closed at full-time.

Fans in the affected area of the stadium will instead be able to exit via Gate X/Y.

We thank you in advance for your cooperation.