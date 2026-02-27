Avanti West Coast will be running three trains from London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly before the match, as a result of Network Rail’s engineering work between Stockport and Manchester.

These three services will depart London Euston at 08:06 (timetabled to arrive at Piccadilly at 11:07); 08:12 (est. arrival 11:29); and 09:16 (est. arrival 12:30).

They are expected to be extremely busy, and fans travelling to the game are advised to seek alternative routes where possible, or travel on the days before and after the match.

Return services will be running normally after the match from Manchester Piccadilly.

As always, the National Rail Journey Planner can be used to plan rail journeys for, and check routes on, Sunday. Those travelling to the game should check their route before setting out and aim to arrive as early as possible.

We sympathise with those fans travelling for any inconvenience this might cause, and thank you for your outstanding support of the team.