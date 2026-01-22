Additional services will be calling at Norwood Junction. We advise supporters to check their route before travelling and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Because of the reduced service to Selhurst station, it is likely that, to manage potential crowding, access to the station will be restricted at times after the match to ensure customer safety. Supporters may be held for short periods to allow access into the station, and onto awaiting trains on the platforms.

We kindly ask for your cooperation and patience while this system is in place. Please follow the guidance of Traffic stewards and British Transport Police on the day.

We recognise the impact this disruption will have on your matchday experience, and would once again like to thank all supporters for your immense, continued support and understanding in helping us maintain a safe and enjoyable matchday experience for everyone.