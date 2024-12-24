Factfile

Manager: Andoni Iraola

Position: 6th

Nickname: The Cherries

Ground: Vitality Stadium

Founded: 1899 (125 years ago)

What’s the story?

Bournemouth’s upwardly mobile progress has continued in 2024/25, with the Cherries firmly in the mix for the European places at the halfway point of the season.

Andoni Iraola has done a superb job at the Vitality Stadium, particularly considering he came into a difficult environment.

Gary O’Neil’s surprise departure as head coach in June 2023 had caused tension amongst the fanbase, after the former midfielder had led them to survival in their first season back in the Premier League.

But Iraola’s appointment has proved a masterstroke, leading the Cherries to a 12th-place finish with 48 points last term, before making a strong start to the new campaign.