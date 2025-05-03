Factfile
- Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo
- Current Position: 6th
- Ground: City Ground
- Founded: 1865 (160 years ago)
What’s the story?
The Premier League table has made for pleasant reading for Nottingham Forest fans, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side sitting in the top three for much of the campaign. A surge of strong form combined with a trickier spell for Forest over the last month, has seen their position eroded slightly.
But they head into Monday's game still in the mix to qualify for the Champions League, which would be assured with a top-five league finish.
A phenomenal victory away at Anfield is arguably still the highlight of the campaign so far, with Callum Hudson-Odoi curling home to defy all expectations and claim a notable early season victory.