Chris Wood's goals have been vital, but so has the excellent defensive record, with goalkeeper Matz Sels currently leading the race for the Premier League Golden Glove.

A young side that have already hugely outperformed expectations, the mood at the City Ground is as good as it's been for a while. They also went close to setting up an FA Cup final clash with Palace, reaching the last four and winning three penalty shootouts along the way.

Ultimately they came up short in their semi-final with Manchester City, despite a decent performance.

But it could still be a campaign to remember, should Forest secure a return to the biggest tournament in European club football, for the first time since the Brian Clough era at the City Ground.

The boss

After a spell in Saudi Arabia followed bruising exits from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, Nuno returned to England with Nottingham Forest midway through last season.

He had a tall task taking over from Steve Cooper, who was a firm favourite amongst the fans, but kept them in the top-flight fairly comfortably and has proved he can take the team beyond their original pre-season expectations.

Forest have looked one of the best teams on transition in the league this season, with the manager's gameplan a key reason for that.