Factfile

Manager: Ange Postecoglou

Current Position: 7th

Nickname: The Lilywhites

Ground: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Founded: 1882 (142 years ago)

What’s the story?

The frustration felt by Tottenham fans could be encapsulated by their two final Premier League matches before the international break. A whirlwind display at Old Trafford, where Manchester United were put to the sword in a result that could have been far more incredible than the scoreline suggests, was followed by a capitulation at Brighton which saw them surrender a two-goal half-time lead.

The Brighton result was described by Ange Postecoglou as the ‘worst since I’ve been here’, and now the manager will hope his players can use it as a learning experience to stamp out the inconsistencies in their performances and put together a winning run that will fire them towards Champions League qualification.