The Opposition – Newcastle United

Newcastle United currently sit third in the U18s Premier League North, having amassed 25 points from 13 matches. The Magpies trail league leaders Manchester City by four points, though the Citizens have two games in hand.

Newcastle boast a proud FA Youth Cup pedigree, having lifted the trophy twice – first in 1962, and again in 1985, when a side inspired by future England star Paul Gascoigne, alongside Joe Allon, etched their names into club folklore.

That history continues to motivate the current group, with the class of 2025/26 firmly targeting a deep run in this season’s competition.

The Magpies booked their place in the Fourth Round with an emphatic 5-2 victory over Portsmouth in last month’s Third Round tie. Matheos Ferreira was the standout performer, scoring a hat-trick as Newcastle showcased their attacking quality.

That result earned Newcastle a home tie against Palace, with the winners set to travel to Stevenage in the Fifth Round.

League Form

Newcastle began the season strongly, opening with a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, which sparked a five-match unbeaten run. That sequence included victories over Wolves, Leicester City (Premier League Cup) and Liverpool, alongside a draw against Leeds United.

Their first defeat came against Stoke City, before a difficult spell that included losses to Aston Villa (7-1, PL Cup) and local rivals Sunderland (4-1). However, the Magpies responded impressively, ending October with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, followed by back-to-back 3-1 victories over Wolves and Everton.

Despite a narrow 2-1 Premier League Cup defeat to Liverpool in late November, league momentum remained strong. A commanding 5-0 victory over Derby County capped a four-match winning run, before Manchester United ended that streak with a 3-0 win in December.

Newcastle bounced back once again to close out 2025 with a 2-1 home victory over Middlesbrough, extending their strong home form. They began 2026 with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.