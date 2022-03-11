Report: West Ham ends Palace U18s' eight-game unbeaten run

Crystal Palace entered this game with five straight wins behind them, seeking to bridge the two-point gap with first place by sustaining their impressive form. In their way was a West Ham side riding even higher, occupying the league’s top spot and hoping to atone for last August's 2-1 loss in south London.

This game's high stakes meant a cagey start as the two teams tested each other without taking the risk of wholeheartedly committing early on. West Ham largely restricted Palace to speculative, long passes, which flew in the face of their usual style.

This hesitative football produced just one half-chance in the first 15 minutes: Victor Akinwale pirouetting in the box only to run into his marker and lose possession.

Akinwale may not have threatened Jacob Knightbridge in the West Ham goal, but his panache was enough to spark a response from the home team, who settled in and began to assert their style, keeping the ball on the ground and moving forwards with greater intent.

Power changed hands again however when Palace took control of the ball and started to express their purposeful passing style. It paid off after half an hour, when recently signed Joshua Addae darted forward along the right and then cut towards the centre of goal.

He played a smart, low pass flat across to Maliq Cadogan in a crowded box, and the young midfielder placed pass Knightbridge first time.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for two closely matched teams, this lead wouldn’t last long. Within five minutes of Cadogan’s opener Lewis Orford dispossessed James Leonard on the edge of the box, and forced the ball through to Divin Mubama.