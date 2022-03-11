Report: West Ham ends Palace U18s' eight-game unbeaten run

Summary
- Rob Quinn names a fairly youthful side, with no Owen Goodman, Ryan Bartley or Ademola Ola-Adebomi
- The first 15 minutes are even and tight, with neither side looking settled
- Both teams then enjoy a dominant spell, before Palace take the lead through Maliq Cadogan
- West Ham pull themselves back after five minutes when Divin Mubama strikes in
- The hosts take the lead after Regan Clayton squeezes the ball in from the left
- Half-time: West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace
- The second-half is quiet and scrappy, with West Ham defending their lead well
- Callum Marshall almost adds a third but sees his low shot saved by Laurie Shala
- The home side holds strong throughout the half
- Full-time: West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace