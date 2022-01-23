Report: Palace Women lose 4-0 to league leaders Liverpool

The league leaders got off to a strong start and nearly opened the scoring just one minute into the game after a series of set pieces saw Molly Sharpe deny Rachel Furness off the line and Emily Orman punch away Leanne Kiernan’s one on one effort.

Liverpool went close to scoring again just two minutes after when a long range shot by Kiernan deflected off the bar.

Just 15 minutes into the game however the away side got their opener through Yana Daniels.

An attack from the hosts saw Palace awarded a corner, which Coral-Jade Haines took and found Sharpe in the box, however she could not connect with the shot.

Palace continued to push for an equaliser with Shiv Wilson driving up the pitch, but great defending from Liverpool’s Niamh Fahey denied her from getting the ball in the box.

Liverpool then doubled their lead; their second goal of the game came in the 21st-minute after striker Katie Stengel smashed her low left-footed drive into the net.

The Eagles had their second-best opportunity in the first-half, after they were awarded a corner. Wilson drove it into the box and found Sharpe, however her shot flew over the bar.

Trailing 2-0 Palace were looking for a comeback, however Liverpool punished them further after Taylor Hinds found Daniels who doubled her tally, giving the visitors a three-goal advantage.