Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Report: Palace Women lose 4-0 to league leaders Liverpool

Match reports
0
4
Daniels 15' 33'
Stengel 24'
Furness 68'

Crystal Palace Women’s seven game unbeaten run in the Women’s Championship came to an end after defeat at home to Liverpool.

The league leaders got off to a strong start and nearly opened the scoring just one minute into the game after a series of set pieces saw Molly Sharpe deny Rachel Furness off the line and Emily Orman punch away Leanne Kiernan’s one on one effort.

Liverpool went close to scoring again just two minutes after when a long range shot by Kiernan deflected off the bar.

Just 15 minutes into the game however the away side got their opener through Yana Daniels.

An attack from the hosts saw Palace awarded a corner, which Coral-Jade Haines took and found Sharpe in the box, however she could not connect with the shot.

Palace continued to push for an equaliser with Shiv Wilson driving up the pitch, but great defending from Liverpool’s Niamh Fahey denied her from getting the ball in the box.

Liverpool then doubled their lead; their second goal of the game came in the 21st-minute after striker Katie Stengel smashed her low left-footed drive into the net.

The Eagles had their second-best opportunity in the first-half, after they were awarded a corner. Wilson drove it into the box and found Sharpe, however her shot flew over the bar.

Trailing 2-0 Palace were looking for a comeback, however Liverpool punished them further after Taylor Hinds found Daniels who doubled her tally, giving the visitors a three-goal advantage.

At the break Palace made three changes to their lineup, bringing off Sharpe, Hannah Churchill, and Sophie McLean and replacing them with Aimee Everett, Millie Farrow and Leanne Cowan.

Palace started the second-half strongly, with an attack in the box seeing Bianca Baptiste connect excellently with the ball only to shoot just went wide of the post.

Liverpool swiftly responded through a set piece taken by Taylor Hinds, but Fahey couldn’t connect with it and sent it over the bar.

The Eagles continued to press with some brilliant attacking football but were unable to get past the strong Liverpool defence.

The league leaders stunned the Palace defence again to increase their lead to four after Furness smashed a set piece by Missy Bo Kearns into the net.

The Liverpool goal didn’t stop Palace from attacking, and a press from Baptiste saw the ball deflected out for a corner. Haines crossed an excellent ball into the box to find defender Lizzie Waldie, but her header just went wide.

In the 81st-minute Palace made another substitution, bringing off Baptiste and replacing her with new signing Isabella Sibley, giving the ex-Chelsea player her first start for the club.

After six minutes' added time, the full-time whistle blew and Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table.

Related News

More News