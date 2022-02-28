Report: Rak-Sakyi brace gives Palace late victory v Brighton

Todd Miller was the next to break through, one-on-one with Whitworth as he tried to twist this way and then that to throw the Palace ‘keeper off balance; Whitworth stood tall and blocked the shot, and another Brighton chance went begging.

With an attacking trio of Scott Banks, John Kymani-Gordon and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to call upon, Palace were always going to be a danger whenever they made a foray into the Brighton half, and it was the latter who came closest to opening the scoring.

Cutting in from the right-hand side, he moved into the penalty area and fired low towards the near post, forcing Thomas McGill into a really smart save.

It was an isolated incident in a tricky first-half for the Eagles however, and the break arrived in familiar circumstances as Ferguson fired over the crossbar from the angle.

Palace were improved after the break but Brighton were showing no sign of easing up either, and a more physical game developed. Cameron Peupion’s arrived at the far post to volley towards goal, but Whitworth was equal to it once again and pushed over the crossbar.

On the break, Rak-Sakyi found Gordon whose shot from the angle was parried, the ball falling to Rak-Sakyi in the area but his shot without the requisite power to trouble McGill.

The second-half was disrupted by a lengthy injury break, as a clash of heads between Gordon and Malachi Boateng led to a lengthy period of treatment for the pair; David Boateng and Aidan Steele came on to replace them.