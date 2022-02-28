Report: Rak-Sakyi brace gives Palace late victory v Brighton

Summary
- Brighton dominate the opening exchanges, Wells-Morrison stooping to clear off the line early on.
- Miller breaks through twisting and turning, but Whitworth stands tall and saves.
- Rak-Sakyi cuts inside and fires low to force a smart save from McGill.
- Ferguson gets in behind, bouncing from tight angle, fires over cross bar.
- HT: Palace 0-0 Brighton
- McGill denies Gordon and Rak-Sakyi in quick succession as Palace break forward with real intensity.
- Gordon and Malachi Boateng receive lengthy treatment for a clash of heads.
- Rak-Sakyi gives Palace the lead from close range after the ‘keeper was charged down by Omilabu.
- Puepilon strikes the inside of the post as Brighton seek an equaliser.
- Rak-Sakyi seals all three points with his second, pouncing on another defensive error.
- FT: Palace 2-0 Brighton
Much as in the recent game between the senior sides this season, Brighton dominated possession for much of the first period – but it was Palace who had arguably the biggest chance.
The Seagulls were intense in the press and won the ball back high up the field, trying time and again to cause problems for Dan Quick and Noah Watson by firing passes beyond the back-line for the forwards to latch on to.
Quick’s manoeuvre forwards was cut out early on, with Evan Ferguson advancing and trying to dink the ball over Joe Whitworth, but Jack Wells-Morrison stooped to head the ball off the line before a visiting player could apply the finishing touch.