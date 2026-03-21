U18 Report & Highlights: Youthful Palace hold firm to earn hard-fought point against Brighton

Heading into the tie, Palace had been held to a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Fulham in a contest of shifting momentum.

The result extended Alonso’s side’s unbeaten run to five matches, with four wins in that spell, as they continued to challenge on multiple fronts – reaching the Premier League Cup final, the FA Youth Cup semi-final, and remaining firmly in the title race.

They sat third on 35 points, four behind Chelsea and nine off leaders Tottenham, with two games in hand.

Brighton, meanwhile, occupied fourth on 32 points, level with Aston Villa despite playing a game more, and just three points behind Palace. Since the turn of the year, they had recorded four wins, three draws, and two defeats.

Alonso made four changes to the side that drew with Fulham. Jacob Fasida returned from the U21s to replace Daniel Owoade, Seb Bonsu Amako came in for Euan Danaher, Stuart Oduro replaced Raihaan Anderson, while Mylo Bernard was named in place of Donte Martin. Three U16s and two first-year scholars in the starting XI...