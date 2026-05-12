With summer half-term once again just around the corner, our ever-popular Junior Member Training Day will take place at the Crystal Palace Academy on Thursday, 28th May from 14:00 – 18:00 BST!

Get ready for a day like no other as you train like your heroes at Copers Cope Road in Beckenham. Led by our Palace for Life Foundation coaches, you’ll develop new skills, take part in fun drills, play mini-games – and more!

This event is open exclusively to Junior Members, Junior Gold Members, Junior ST holders and Junior Season Ticket+ holders between the ages of 5-15 years-old.

Places are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, with tickets priced at £15 each – so be quick, and secure a place by clicking here now!