The Eagles will welcome Newcastle, West Ham, Everton and Arsenal to Selhurst Park before the end of the campaign. And while our season-ending game against the Gunners is sold out, there are still three other opportunities to try our Premium Hospitality offerings before the summer break.

And for those of you who haven't watched a game at Selhurst Park in style before, it's the perfect opportunity to give our relaxed, but first-class experience, a try – and, of course, watch the game from the best seats in the house.

Featuring drinks, analysis and entertainment from club legends Steve Kember, John Salako, Jim Cannon and Vince Hilaire – premium hospitality at Selhurst offers an exquisite balance between experiencing a warm reception, top-class dining – as well as the Premier League's finest matchday atmosphere.

However, spaces are already filling up fast all three fixtures, so if you are interested please reach out today to a member of our team.

Whether it’s for a birthday; a client or an early-summer staff day out; or just a gift to friends, family or even yourself, why not give it a go?