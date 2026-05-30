Along the way we played 17 games in total, the final act of course being Wednesday night's glorious triumph in Leipzig, where Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal win our third major piece of silverware in the last year.

Eight of those games were at Selhurst Park, from our first European win over Fredrikstad in August to that electric night against Shakhtar earlier this month.

Along the way in our Conference League quest, the matchday programme interviewed a variety of former Palace legends and cult heroes, from Matt Jansen to Darren Ambrose, Nicola Ventola to Sir Gareth Southgate.

And if you've missed getting your hands on any issues, you can pick up copies here.

Also available from our club shop is the official match programme from the final in Leipzig. So if you weren't out in Germany, make sure you still secure a special piece of memorabilia.