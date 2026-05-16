Whether you are planning to make the journey to Leipzig, or watching from South London or elsewhere, for £10 you can order your copy of the programme – which is sure to be a commemorative feature for years to come.

Relive the road to the final, along with exclusive insights, big interviews, and more.

The UEFA Conference League Programme is currently available to pre-order, with orders to be despatched w/c Monday, 25th May.

To secure your order now, hit the button below or head to the Crystal Palace online Club Shop here.