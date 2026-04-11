Since joining from PSV Eindhoven last summer, Benítez has already played his part in some big moments.

He was the hero against Millwall in the Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory back in September and last month helped the Eagles navigate a testing night in Cyprus against AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Conference League.

In this interview with the matchday programme he reflects on that night, plus his journey with the Argentina national team and more!

Elsewhere, you'll be able to hear from Manager Oliver Glasner, Chairman Steve Parish and captain Dean Henderson in their regular columns.

And once again, former Palace forward Kevin Phillips gives his take on the team and how Sunday's game might play out. Plus we'll have the return of our 'International Eagles' and 'Campaign Capsule' features. There's also another iconic Palace moment to cover in the latest edition of 'Commentator's Corner.'