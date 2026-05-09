During our exclusive interview with the Morocco international, Riad was quizzed on his defensive inspirations growing up.

“You’re not going to expect it,” he said. “But I always really liked Raphaël Varane. I had to like him secretly.

“He was so good with the ball. Good in the aerial duels. He never seemed to lose a header. He’s someone I admired a lot when I was coming through as a defender.”

For more from Riad make sure to get your copy of the programme on Sunday, including his three picks for his three favourite games of his career so far.