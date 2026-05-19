We’re on our way to Leipzig!

Celebrate our historic first-ever European campaign and gear up for the UEFA Conference League final with our exclusive European range.

From commemorative "Europe via SE25" tees to final-edition scarves and flags - we have everything you need to show your support.

For just £10, you can also pre-order the UEFA Conference League Final 2026 Match Programme.

Whether you're backing the team in Germany or from South London - make sure you're final-ready with the European Retail collection.

Check out the collection here!