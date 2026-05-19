With just eight days remaining until Palace take on Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League Final in Leipzig, now is the time to get kitted out in our European Retail collection!
We’re on our way to Leipzig!
Celebrate our historic first-ever European campaign and gear up for the UEFA Conference League final with our exclusive European range.
From commemorative "Europe via SE25" tees to final-edition scarves and flags - we have everything you need to show your support.
For just £10, you can also pre-order the UEFA Conference League Final 2026 Match Programme.
Whether you're backing the team in Germany or from South London - make sure you're final-ready with the European Retail collection.
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