Crystal Palace have won the UEFA Conference League, and you can now buy the shirt that history was made in!
The final whistle has blown in Leipzig, and history has been made. Crystal Palace are Conference League winners!
It’s a sentence 121 years in the making, sealed on an unforgettable night out in Leipzig.
To mark this seismic achievement, you can now own the definitive shirt we made history in: the Special Edition Conference League Final 2025/26 Home Shirt.
The Definitive Souvenir
- This commemorative shirt features the match details in the centre and the Official UEFA Conference League sleeve patches.
- It also features the Palace for Life Foundation as the front-of-shirt sponsor.
- For an additional £15, you can also add a Special Edition 'Winners 26' in Gold on the back of the shirt
- Price: £80 (Plus £15 for Special Edition Gold Print)