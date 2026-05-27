The final whistle has blown on an unforgettable night in Leipzig. Crystal Palace are the UEFA Conference League Champions!

To celebrate this huge moment in the club's history, a special limited-edition clothing and souvenir collection is now available to purchase.

Whether you are celebrating in South London or heading back from Germany, this is the chance to secure your piece of club history.

The Winners Range

This exclusive, special-edition collection features everything you need to commemorate our historic European triumph:

Official Macron Walkout Jacket: Wear the jacket worn by the squad before kick-off.

Wear the jacket worn by the squad before kick-off. The essentials: Limited-edition hoodies, polo shirts and t-shirts.

Limited-edition hoodies, polo shirts and t-shirts. Matchday souvenirs: Mark the occasion with official caps, scarves, mugs and more!

Check out the gallery below to see some of the items on offer!