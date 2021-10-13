Box Office support staff will be on hand to help supporters download their digital Season Ticket to ensure their access to the stadium on matchdays for the rest of 21/22 season is as smooth as possible.

This will take place at Entrance 11-12, and is free to attend. Supporters simply need to book online first here and make sure they download the digital pass in advance, which will be included in their booking confirmation email.

Test event details

Tuesday, 19th October: 14:00-16:00

If you plan on attending this event, please ensure you book online in advance first.