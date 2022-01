Patrick Vieira and his staff led the squad through training, as a number of young players took the opportunity to step up to the first-team - including Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, David Omilabu and Daniel Quick.

There was also a welcome return to Nathan Ferguson, who has resumed some aspects of training on the grass as he continues his rehabilitation from long-term injury.

Go behind-the-scenes as Palace prepare for this weekend's trip to Turf Moor by checking out the best images in the gallery below!