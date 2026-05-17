Yes, we’ve all seen Ebere Eze’s match-winning strike, Dean Henderson’s outrageous penalty save, and the celebrations that followed about 200 times… but what about the personal moments that made the day matter even more, even beyond a first-ever piece of silverware for the club?

From personal tributes, to scenes of collective joy, lifelong memories still abound from that truly special day – as we proved at our recent home fixture against Everton, when a huge number of fans took to the Palace TV microphone to live it all again for us.

Watch our incredible 'FA Cup Memories' video, below!