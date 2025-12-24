Sophia, like many of us, experienced the ultimate highs of our days at Wembley back in April, May and August, and many before and after them at Selhurst Park – but for her, the experiences were remarkable for a whole other reason.

Possessing an eye condition called bi-macular atrophy, which affects both eyes and is very rare, Sophia is visually impaired and struggles to see details, with her distance vision affected. But through a revolutionary vision enhancement system, GiveVision, in action at the club, Sophia – who was a Season Ticket Holder for two years before the headset was introduced – has had her matchday experience transformed, allowing her to experience Palace's most successful year in a truly ground-breaking, life-changing fashion.

And so, to celebrate a wonderful year for her and the club, we brought Sophia down to our Christmas shoot where – as a surprise – she was able to meet the likes of Manager Oliver Glasner, club legend Mark Bright her favourite player Yéremy Pino, and more – and relive the memories that we, as a Crystal Palace family, have made together this year.

“Having the headset for the year that she’s had it has been phenomenal,” Sophia’s father reflected.

“To see Palace achieve so much as well… it’s just all those memories she has now, and times that we’ve spent together, that she’ll have for the rest of her life.”

Watch what happened in the Palace TV video above, and see the best photos below.