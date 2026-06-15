Sage’s arrival in England marks the next chapter in an intriguing career for the 47-year-old, who possesses over two decades’ experience in a variety of technical roles throughout the game – but more recently, breakout success at Olympique Lyonnais and RC Lens in Ligue 1.

At the former, Sage took over a Lyon side who sat bottom of the table with just seven points, inspiring them to 15 wins in their next 20 games – and both UEFA Europa League qualification and the Coupe de France Final.

In just a single season at Lens, Sage’s impact was arguably even more impressive, as he recorded both a 2nd-place finish – leading Paris Saint-Germain for a decent stretch of the 2025/26 season – and the club’s first-ever Coupe de France trophy.

For those achievements, Sage was named Ligue 1 Manager of the Year – and he is now excited to test his skills in the Premier League.

“It’s amazing – for me, it’s a dream to be in England, especially in the Premier League,” he said. “This [opportunity] is a really good surprise, and a big challenge.

“For me, first of all, football came from this country and the Premier League is the best league in the world. To be here is really special, because you have to put your level at its highest position.

“We want to give our best every day for the team, for the club, for people and especially for the fans because hen you love a club in England, it's for all of your life.

"It's your family sometimes, and you need to keep that. We want to give them what they want.”