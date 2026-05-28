On finishing at Palace after winning three trophies in two years, Glasner smiled “It means a lot. As I said, you know, it’s not just the badge. It's the people I'm working with.

“And it's the people, it's our fans. They're always so passionate supporting us and they're always sticking to to us. And then, you know, today when it was a little bit, well, let's say in the last 15 minutes, you could see players getting a bit fatigued.

“They went all in to support the players. The fans got louder and louder and louder. And this helped us again to get this win.

“We're all now rewarded with lifting another trophy, with extending the European journey, and this is what everybody deserves.

“So really, thank you very much to every single player. Thank you very much to everyone in the staff. And thank you very much to the fans for supporting us and especially and also me.

“Thank you very much. I told the players today, when we had a meeting in the hotel, because I got many messages from fans when they said 'thank you for giving me the best day in my life'... and I forwarded it to the players – and I can forward it now to the fans, because it's not just they who have had the best days in their lives – it's the same for me.

“You know, sharing these moments with my family is incredible, so this is this is why I'm doing this job – because these emotions, this feeling and sharing it with the ones you love most with the family.

“I have to say thank you that I can be part of it. And yeah, thanks a lot!”