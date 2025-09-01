Jaydee Canvot said the excitement of being part of Crystal Palace’s sporting project was a key factor in his decision to move to South London from Toulouse – in his first interview as an Eagle.
The 19-year-old defender – a France youth international, who made his Ligue 1 breakthrough last season – has put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with the Eagles.
Upon joining the club, Canvot told Palace TV: “I’m very excited. Crystal Palace are a big club with a good sporting project.
“It's a big step, because [the Premier League] is the best championship in the world, so I'm excited to get started, and to be at the training ground with the team.
“Sometimes you feel like it’s the [right] club – so I’m going to Crystal Palace.”
Canvot told Palace fans what they can expect from him on the field: “I'm an athletic player with good feet. I like to play.
"I like the duels – everything like that!
“I'm very excited. I'm very happy to see the fans, to hear the crowd – it’s really good."
