The 19-year-old defender – a France youth international, who made his Ligue 1 breakthrough last season – has put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with the Eagles.

Upon joining the club, Canvot told Palace TV: “I’m very excited. Crystal Palace are a big club with a good sporting project.

“It's a big step, because [the Premier League] is the best championship in the world, so I'm excited to get started, and to be at the training ground with the team.

“Sometimes you feel like it’s the [right] club – so I’m going to Crystal Palace.”

Canvot told Palace fans what they can expect from him on the field: “I'm an athletic player with good feet. I like to play.

"I like the duels – everything like that!

“I'm very excited. I'm very happy to see the fans, to hear the crowd – it’s really good."

