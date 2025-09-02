The attacker has arrived in South London on a one-year loan deal after impressing for Getafe in La Liga throughout last season.

Upon joining the club, Uche told Palace TV: "Crystal Palace is a team that every young man wants to play for, it's a perfect match for me. I know that I can bring something and I know that I can grow from this.

"[To play in the] Premier League was a dream, it's been a big dream for me. Since I was a kid I was watching Premier League all the time, and praying one day that I would play in the Premier League.

"I can't wait to step out at Selhurst Park. That's the moment I'm looking forward to. I can't wait for them to cheer my name on, for me to get started and be happy."

Watch Uche’s full first interview as a Crystal Palace player below!