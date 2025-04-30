Kicking off the shortlist are our Academy sides, with Caleb Kporha's expertly taken finish against West Ham United Under-21s, plus Ademola Ola-Adebomi's emphatic finish, the pick of the goals in a 5-2 London derby win.

Palace Under-18s starlet Euan Danaher is next up; his crisp half-volley sealed an impressive brace – and three points – against West Bromwich Albion at the start of the month.

Then, two goals in a famous win: Jean-Philippe Mateta's thunderous finish and Daniel Muñoz's pinpoint strike at Selhurst Park, which combined to seal the Eagles' first-ever top-flight league double over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Next were a special pair of goals to secure a point against Arsenal, with Ebere Eze's fantastic volley from a corner kick routine – plus Mateta's unforgettable lob over David Raya, mere minutes after coming off the bench – securing a 2-2 draw at the Premier League title chasers.