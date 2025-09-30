Our September short-list contains two entries from Oliver Glasner's first-team – Tyrick Mitchell's thunderbolt against West Ham United, and Eddie Nketiah's last-gasp winner versus Liverpool – and three electric goals from Darren Powell's Under-21s: Adler Nascimento's long-distance strike at Bromley, Zach Marsh's fierce hit from the same game, and Asher Agbinone's outstanding individual effort against Manchester United on Saturday.

There are three efforts from our Women's team on the list – Abbie Larkin's brilliant brace against Southampton, including a fine team move plus a simply brilliant swivel-and-hit from 30 yards, and Justine Vanhaevermaet's wonderful hooked volley against Nottingham Forest – and a pair from our free-scoring Under-18s' win against Ipswich: Donte Martin's super curler, and Makai Bernard-Ferguson's excellent half-volley, both deserving of their plaudits.

Vote for your favourite below, now!