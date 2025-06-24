What is it which attracted you to Crystal Palace, and which made you want to take this club forward?

Just having conversations with the people at the club. It was important that I know the ambitions of the club. I had a really good conversation with [Chairman] Steve [Parish] and about how important the women's team are to him and his aspirations.

You can just see that it's a real footballing club, which loves football, wants to do well, and have got real big ambitions for the club. With how well the men's team have done this year with the FA Cup success, you could see how much it meant to the club itself.

It's really important that we know where the women's game is at, we know where we're sitting at, and we know where we want to be.

It's a massive place to be right now. I think you could see how hard it is to sustain WSL status and how hard it is to get promoted, so we really want to make sure that we've got the network and the environment right to be able to get back to where this club deserves [to be], and really make it work because the infrastructure's here, the grounds are brilliant, the training facilities are brilliant, everything's there to be able to do it.

It's just making sure that we get everything right, make it sustainable and hopefully have a really bright future.

Tell us a little bit about yourself as a manager.

There's always a fine line of being a manager and being somebody there who can really help the players, but I think those relationships are massive for your day-in, day-out, and making sure that the players get what they need.

I'm always there. It's important that the players know that win, lose or draw, there's always a knock on the door and you can always come to me, and I'm always a human being first. I think that's key when you're in a team environment and you want to win.

So human being first, make sure that the players know that I'm always available should they need to come and speak to me, and I'm definitely a hands-on coach on the pitch. I love to be in and about it, and making sure that we're putting in the right intensity and the right work, definitely.