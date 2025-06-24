What do you look for from a team which you manage? What type of style or philosophy do you like to implement?
It's important to know that there are different ways to win, and adaptability is key for me.
Whoever we're playing against, we'll give them the utmost respect, but a lot of my philosophy is around us and what we look like and what we do really well, what we need to improve on. That's what we're going to do day-to-day, and it's really key that the players know that, the players buy into the way of playing.
I think the players have got to enjoy playing a certain way, so I'll be hoping to bring that intensity to it. That's one thing that I do like: an intense day-to-day environment, making sure that the games are easier than training.
I like to play with the ball, I like to possess the ball a lot, but I think there's a definite way to win and if that's making sure that we're utilising our pace, we're utilising our width or we're utilising our build-up play, then that's used for that game, and that's important to know because you're not just going to see one set style from me all season.
There are different ways to win, and I think we need to give the opposition some respect, so the players are going to learn a lot.
I think it's adaptability, playing a few different formations, making sure opponents can't really work us out, that's a key thing for us, and being able to adapt within games and mix up our game so we become unpredictable, and hopefully be able to bring the players along the way and learn a thing or two.
Finally, what’s your message to the incredible Crystal Palace Women’s fanbase?
The fans are going to be key to us. They’re going to be super important. You see what a difference they can make, and bring you that extra five, ten percent to every single game.
We want to see you turn up, we want to see you bring the noise, and we want to see you support the team because we're going to need it.
We're going to fight, and we're going to fight with you, and for you, so it's key to turn up every single week and give us your best.