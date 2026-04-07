It was Weerden's pass that set up Kirsty Howat for the only goal of the game, as Palace moved ever closer to sealing third-place and a promotion playoff spot.

Reflecting on the team's performance, she said: "I think we deserved a bit more. I think we played most of the game in their half and we only scored one.

"By the end of the game we make it hard for ourselves because it's only 1-0 and then they try everything together to get that one goal back.

"It's a bit transitional towards the end and I think we could have played better but at least we have three points."