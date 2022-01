Palace sit just five points behind league leaders Liverpool after picking up vital points against previous leaders Durham and rivals Charlton Athletic.

“Everything we achieve is as a group and is a big team effort," Davenport continued. “The preparation and information for games by the coaching staff, the players, all the way to the day-to-day running of the club by the General Manager [Paula Johnson]. It takes a lot of effort so as a group it's imperative everybody supports everybody.

"Big credit must of course go to the players who have performed fantastically well week in and week out to give ourselves the opportunity to be in the position we are at present.

"The confidence is up, and the current performances are a credit to them.

"We are all experienced to know football can change very quickly so it's important we remain consistent with our work ethic to help maintain our progression."