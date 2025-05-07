In a landmark evening for the women’s game, the awards will recognise standout players, clubs, and contributions across both the Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship, with Fliss Gibbons and Crystal Palace Football Club earning recognition.

Palace defender Fliss Gibbons has been nominated in the Player Champion of Change category, an award that recognises a player who has made a significant impact within their community and/or on social media through outreach, thought leadership, engagement, charity work or social justice initiatives.

Gibbons has always sought to make a difference in the broader Palace community - especially with the DS Eagles, a disability football team closely linked to the club’s foundation.

This nomination is recognition of the change she inspires off the pitch.