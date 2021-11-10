“It’s huge, they do make the difference,” she said. “You noticed the difference from last year not having any fans to this year having fans.

“We’ve got the same group that follow us up and down the country and looking over to see their flags hanging up and seeing them and how positive they are towards us as a group and a club, really makes you feel like you’ve got a wider family.

“The fans have stuck with us when Palace weren’t necessarily getting results and were down the table. Now I think they’re really enjoying the journey and we can feel that and want to do it for them.

“It’s something the girls feel really strongly about: we’ve got fantastic fans and we’re really grateful for them.”

The Eagles hope to extend their unbeaten run to six games against rivals Charlton and Nicol described what the support from the fans means to the team.

“It gives us that burning desire in our tummy to want to give back to them and see them celebrate.

“Without them this club wouldn’t be anything, the women’s team wouldn’t be doing as well as we are on the pitch."

