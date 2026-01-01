1. The race for promotion

Jo Potter's side finished 2025 in some style, winning three Barclays Women's Super League 2 games in a row to put the team fifth, just three points behind a playoff spot.

As fans will know, up to three sides can earn promotion to the Women's Super League from the second-tier this season, meaning there has never been a better time to get behind the team.

Tickets are on sale for all of Palace Women's home games in Sutton, why not secure your spot and back the Eagles in their bid to return to the WSL?