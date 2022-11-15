The October Player of the Month, who joined the club from Sheffield United this summer, hasn’t yet competed in the south London derby, but with less than 15 miles between the Eagles and Addicks, has been made well aware how much the clash means.

“It’s a special game in general with it being a derby. A lot of the girls have let me know what I’m getting in for,” she told FAWSL Full-Time magazine recently.

“I think it’s going to be quite a physical game with it being a derby as they always are, and it’s going to be quite end to end. I’ve played against Charlton before and they’re quite a tenacious team, so I think we’ve got to be at our best.

“Having the game cancelled last weekend [v Sheffield United at home] means we have a lot of energy to put into the game and we’re fully focused on it.”