She saw her team keep another clean sheet and extend the team's unbeaten streak to four in the league, but Howat was still disappointed that Palace didn't come away will all three points.

Howat said: "We felt like we dominated the game. We had a few good chances, their 'keeper made a good few saves.

"We know what Newcastle are about, we know they're a good side, but yes, we feel quite disappointed after the draw today.

"I think if we had maybe five more minutes, we would have got that goal. But, yes, we've created lots of chances, which is positive against a really good side.

"We need to just take that into next week."